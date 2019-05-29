by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here is a pork dish made by a recipe I found in the dentist’s office in a magazine called “Family Fun”. (And, no, I didn’t rip it out of the magazine; one of the ladies there copied it for me.) Here’s the recipe; I think you’ll like the taste and the simplicity of making it.

Pork Pizzaiola

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 boneless pork chops or 1 large pork tenderloin – about 1 1/2 pounds – cut on the diagonal into 1-inch-thick slices

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 15oz. can diced tomatoes with their juice (about 2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Pinch of crushed dried red chile pepper (optional)

Pinch of salt

4 or more slices of mozzarella cheese (about 2 ounces or enough to cover each piece of pork)

Heat oil in large skillet over medium high heat and brown rinsed and dried pork chops or tenderloin slices on both sides (10 minutes for chops, 6 minutes for slices). Remove to platter and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

Reduce heat to low and add remaining ingredients – EXCEPT mozzarella – to skillet and simmer about 20 minutes to let sauce thicken a bit.

Return pork to skillet and cover it with slices; cook on low another 8 to 10 minutes for chops or about 7 minutes for slices of tenderloin. Do not overcook.

When pork is just done, place mozzarella slices over meat, cover the pan and remove from heat. Let stand for a minute or so until the cheese melts. Serves 4 to 6.

This is so-o-o good served with a small dish of pasta (plain, sprinkled with olive oil to keep it from sticking, a green salad and garlic toast. Yummm!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.