United We Stand Parade

Bethel celebrated the 4th of July with a parade featuring floats by organizations from around town. The parade route began at 10am at the South Boat Harbor was extended to the Avenues, Uivik Sub, Tundra Ridge, Hoffman Sub, Blueberry Sub, Kasayuli and Larson Sub, and ending at Front Street. Kids got some candy and some Independence Day patriotism from the festive event. Judges chose the 4H Float for 1st, John and Elizabeth Sargent for 2nd, the Cochrane Family for 3rd, and the Immaculate Conception Church group got 4th.

