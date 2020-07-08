Here’s George Andrew, age 6, of Bethel, Alaska with the smallest Rainbow Trout he has ever caught inside the Kwethluk River. George and his family were fishing below Twin Peak Mountain “Qertuqak” when he caught his fish. He cut it up for drying. Photo courtesy of Geraldine Nac Andrew
Kwethluk River Trophy Trout
Recent Posts
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 25 – July 2 July 8, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 3 July 8, 2020
- Risk Factors for an Affair July 8, 2020
- For Sale July 8, 2020
- Teen indicted for murder July 8, 2020
- Napaskiak residents report discrimination after COVID-19 positive test July 8, 2020
- The Caller ID Syndrome July 8, 2020
- Bethel’s Sallaffie promoted July 8, 2020
- Horned Lark Eremophila alpestris July 8, 2020
- Location update of ER and COVID-19 Testing Tent July 8, 2020
- Murkowski shares message on Independence Day July 8, 2020
- Troopers Respond to Apparent Domestic Violent Deaths in Rural Alaska July 8, 2020
- GCI Suicide Prevention Fund accepting grant applications through July 15 July 8, 2020
- Health officials expand contact tracing workforce and prioritize check-in calls to at-risk individuals July 8, 2020
- Southern-style potato salad July 8, 2020
Be the first to comment