Kwethluk River Trophy Trout

Here’s George Andrew, age 6, of Bethel, Alaska with the smallest Rainbow Trout he has ever caught inside the Kwethluk River. George and his family were fishing below Twin Peak Mountain “Qertuqak” when he caught his fish. He cut it up for drying. Photo courtesy of Geraldine Nac Andrew 

