Unalakeet girls climb to No. 2 in latest poll

by Tommy Wells

With the regular season nearing an end, the Unalakleet Lady Wolfpack are moving in the right direction. And they’re climbing in the state rankings.

The Wolfpack ensured western Alaska was left off the latest Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches’ poll by climbing to No. 2 in the Class 2A power rankings. The AABC poll was released on Feb. 10 via its website.

Unalakleet, which claimed a pair of wins over Yukon-Kuskokwim power Scammon Bay this past weekend is 13-3 heading into their Western Conference matchup with Selawik on Friday and Saturday.

The Wolfpack trail only Metlakatla in the Class 2A power rankings.

Unalaska, a conference rival of Unalakleet, was penciled at No.3 Wrangell and Nenana were fourth and fifth, respectively.

The King Cove girls held onto the top spot in the Class 1A rankings, while ACS was tops in the 3A poll again.

The Barrow boys were third in the boys’ Class 3A poll.

AABC Power Rankings

Rankings as of Feb. 10, 2020

Boys: Class 4A: 1. Colony, 2. Dimond, 3. West Valley, 4. East Anchorage, 5. South Anchorage. Class 3A: 1. Monroe Catholic, 2. Grace Christian, 3. Barrow, 4. Seward, 5. Anchorage Christian. Class 2A: 1. Point Hope, 2. Petersburg, 3. Cordova, 4. Haines, 5. Metlakatla. Class 1A: 1. Ninilchik, 2. Lumen Christi, 3. Anaktuvuk Pass, 4. King Cove, 5. Birchwood Christian.

GIRLS: Class 4A: 1. Lathrop, 2. Juneau-Douglas, 3. Chugiak, 4. Colony, 5. West Anchorage. Class 3A: 1. Anchorage Christian, 2. Galena, 3. Barrow, 4. Sitka, 5. Monroe Catholic. Class 2A: 1. Metlakatla, 2. Unalakleet, 3. Unalaska, 4. Wrangell, 5. Nenana. Class 1A: 1. King Cove, 2. Tanalian, 3. Nikolaevsk, 4. Klawock, 5. Kake.