Canine friends

by Greg Lincoln

People from all over the world have their own unique friendships and relationships with our canine counterparts and Bethel has its own also and you can see it firsthand at one of our community’s most beloved venue, the Bethel Dog Show.

It is great to announce that this is the 15th year for the annual dog show. Its first year was in 2005. Folks have had such great times enjoying the different breeds of dogs and seeing them do their tricks and their special talents. Thank you to Bethel Dog Show founders and sponsors for making this fun family event possible.

Back then in addition to the breed groups, the fun events included Mind of Their Own, Most Unusual Markings, Best Tail Wagging, Most Mysterious Heritage, Best Vocal Performance, Best Leader, Most Obedient, Old Timer, Most Original Costume, Best Trick, and Most Adorable.

Throughout the years we’ve attended along with our various puppos and our kids, making memories that we will carry through a lifetime.

This year the tradition carries on. Here are the results from this year’s community dog show.

Breed Categories

Sporting: “Zulu” (Ned Peters)

Terrier: “Diva” (Elizabeth Roll)

Toy: “Chewy” (Gracie)

Non-sporting: “Nipsy” (Kellie Johnson)

Herding: “Lucy” (Greta Whitney)

Delta Mix: “Polar” (Sally Peters)

Fun Categories

Agility Course: “Lucy”, a Canine Comfort rescue dog (Greta Whitney)

Best Costume: “Clover” (Liann Walgenbach)

Best Trick: “D.O.G.” (Jim Pete)

Best Tail Wagger: “Willow” (Jessica Villon)

Most Adorable: “Chewy” (Gracie)

Best in Show: “Lucy” (Greta Whitney)

Honorable Mention: “D.O.G.” (Jim Pete)

***

Quyana to the dog show sponsors: The Bethel Friends of Canines, the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center, and Dr. Jessica Klejka of Knik Veterinary Clinic; the hardworking judges who had to make the toughest decisions, especially for the Most Adorable and Delta Mix categories – Cat Casey, Abby Klager, Sara Park, Danny Nelson, and Nick Martinez – our hat goes off to you all; to the day’s excellent dog show host and emcee Lillie Reder and her helpers – great job organizing this event; and thank you to Susan Taylor for being an annual fan of the dog show and for volunteering your time at the swag table; and to all who came to cheer, quyana.

