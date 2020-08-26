Theresa Miisaq Chiklak

February 2, 1978 – April 18, 2020

Theresa Miissaq Chiklak was born in Bethel, AK on February 02, 1978 to Alphonsus and Martha Chiklak Sr. The Lord called her home on April 18, 2020.

She grew up and attended school in Mountain Village among loving friends and family. In these early years, Theresa formed lifelong friendships with her classmates and their family members which she cherished her entire life. Some years later, she moved to Bethel and worked for Era Aviation, Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Bethel Youth Facility and Association of Village Council Presidents. She raised 5 of her beautiful children.

For many who knew her, they knew her for someone who was very kind, friendly, entertaining, caring, helpful, considerate, and an unselfish person who often donated her own time to help others. She made time for others especially when they were just passing through. She would volunteer her time to help out at big events like the Cama-i Dance Festival. Theresa was also a major wrestling mom. She would often volunteer at their local wrestling tournaments that her children were in.

Theresa loved to travel and go on adventures. She also loved to hunt with her fiancé and fish with help from her family and close friends. She lived off the land and taught her little ones the skill that God gifted her. She would fly to her mom’s hometown to help cut salmon to smoke and dry and expected little to nothing back in return. Theresa’s smile and laughter is unforgettable, she lit up our life with her presence. We all fell in love with her love for life, she was very adventurous and full of humor.

Theresa loved to take pictures of people young and old. She would visit the elderly and even visit the newly born to welcome them into this world. She took pictures whenever she was with family and loved spending every minute with them. There was always a photo opportunity for her to take with someone.

She loved her children so much. They were her pride and joy. Theresa enjoyed spending quality time with them. She made sure to make a celebration a very special one for her kids. She did whatever it took to make sure her kids were happy. She is truly loved by so many, so many that it is almost uncountable. Theresa is remembered by her boss and coworkers of AVCP by her hard work and humor that cheered up anyone and everyone.

Theresa is preceded in death by her dad Alphonsus Chiklak Sr., brother Anthony G. Chiklak, sister Baby Girl Chiklak, her baby girl Angel Ferguson, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Theresa’s life will go on through her children that she leaves behind in Avery, Mathew, Jackie, Alex, and Sanna-Rose. She also leaves behind her beloved fiancé Shawn, her mother Martha Chiklak, sisters Francine Chiklak, Mary Ulroan, Marie Polty and Angelina Chiklak, brothers Ivan Chiklak, Alphonsus Chiklak Jr., and Anthony F. Chiklak. And her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to give thanks to all those who have donated their time during our time in need. We are eternally grateful for all the uplifting prayers during this very difficult time of our great loss. For the donations from Asa’carsarmiut Tribe, Azachorok Corporation, City of Mountain Village, Calista Corporation, and YDFDA. We are grateful for the Cremation Society of Alaska in Anchorage for preparing Theresa to come home and for everyone who donated to us on GoFundMe. We would also like to thank everyone we have not mentioned, your support and time were greatly appreciated.

Thank you to the cross makers Jack Polty and Ulric Ulroan and grave diggers Anthony Chiklak and Ulric Ulroan. Thank you to James Ferguson for bringing the equipment last minute to help finish Theresa box.v