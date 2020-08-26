Glenna Dell Green Lefner, 85, of Medford Oregon and long-time resident of Bethel, Alaska, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Medford, Oregon. A family memorial service is scheduled for November, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas next to her husband, Dwight. Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas.

Glenna was born August 8, 1934 in Bangs, Texas to Jack Green and Cleone Snow Green. Glenna graduated from Brownwood High School in 1951 and later graduated from West Texas State University in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in music and elementary education.

Glenna and Dwight Stephen Lefner eloped in 1953 at Denton, Texas. When she told her mother, Mrs. Green was not surprised and welcomed Dwight into the family. Dwight and Glenna had two sons, Michael and David. The family lived in Amarillo, Texas and Tucson, Arizona before moving to Bethel, Alaska in 1968, where Glenna lived for 50 years. She spent her last three years in Medford, Oregon near her son Michael.

Glenna was an elementary school teacher at the State Operated Schools (later known as the Lower Kuskokwim School District) for 14 years. She usually taught the third grade, often with children who had English as their second language. She was always involved with school and church activities, was a sought-after pianist for weddings, funerals and special events and was known for her optimism. She loved living in the Alaskan Bush and was always ready for a flying adventure in a small plane. She even passed her written private pilot’s exam, laughing that she scored higher than most of the men in that class. She was an avid reader and truly enjoyed foreign travel.

In 1980, the family started D&G Express, offering freight and airline ground crew services for commercial aircraft. The family business expanded and offered rental car services and warehousing. Dwight and Glenna bought and refurbished the old Wien Terminal at the Bethel airport. They also built a vacation home in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Glenna is survived by her son Michael, of Medford Oregon; her grandchildren Justin Lefner of Portland, Oregon, Jenna Lefner Dale of Medford, Oregon and her two daughters-in-law Mary Lefner of Medford, Oregon and Mary Berliner of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by her nephews Weston, Duncan and Wallace Fields of Kodiak, Alaska, Bob Lowe and Greg Woodcox of Brownwood, Texas; nieces Pam Woodcox Jones of Burnet, Texas, Sharon Sheffield of Pasadena, Texas, and Priscilla Green of Penang, Malaysia. Also, nephews Derrick and Phillip Green, and nieces Cleone Green McClure and Hope Green of Texas.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Cleone Green; her brothers John Green and Dick Green, her sister Carolyn Green Woodcox, and her son, David Lefner.

