The Kuskokwim Corporation Names New President and CEO

The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC) announced today that TKC Shareholder Andrea Gusty has been selected as the corporation’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Gusty will assume her new role immediately.

“This was a big decision and not one that we took lightly,” said Board Chair Dunia Morgan. “For more than a year we have been working through the qualifications for our next President and CEO. Andrea’s experience and dedication to the people of the Middle Kuskokwim is just what our corporation needs.”

Andrea Gusty is a TKC Class B Shareholder and a Tribal member of Aniak. She previously worked as an investigative news reporter and anchor for KTVA CBS 11 News in Anchorage and as U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s Alaska Communications Director.

During her nearly six years with TKC, Gusty has served as Communications and Outreach Manager, Land Manager, Vice President and Chief of Staff.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected to lead our corporation into a new era,” Gusty said. “Quyana to the Board of Directors for their wisdom and guidance during this process. I have some big shoes to fill, but I know TKC has an incredible team working for our Shareholders every single day. I am excited to work with them in this new role.”

Samuel Boyle was serving as Interim President and CEO since February 2019. Boyle will resume his previous role of CEO of TKC subsidiary Tumeq, LLC based in South Carolina and as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TKC.

“Quyana to Sam for taking the lead and supporting our staff in addition to his regular duties,” said Morgan. “Sam will be running the day to day operations of our subsidiaries in the Lower 48 like he has been doing for more than 15 years. We have a strong management team that will continue to do good work for our corporation.”

TKC was formed in 1977 by the merger of 10 ANCSA village corporations located along the middle region of the Kuskokwim River. The villages include Lower Kalskag, Upper Kalskag, Aniak, Chuathbaluk, Napaimute, Crooked Creek, Red Devil, Georgetown, Sleetmute and Stony River. These 10 villages combined their cash resources and land entitlements, allowing TKC to pursue new opportunities that would benefit all TKC Shareholders. Today, TKC Shareholders number more than 4,200 and live across Alaska and the nation.