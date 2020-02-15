Kwethluk School Hosts Invitational Tournament

February 14, 2020 Sports 0

The Kwethluk Carayiit hosted the Ket’acik Aapalluk Memorial School Basketball Invitational Tournament today Valentines Day, February 14th, with boys and girls teams from Akiachak, Akiuk, Akula, Atmautluak, Napaskiak, and Nunapitchuk playing. The games were played in their brand new school and will continue on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.