Kwethluk School Hosts Invitational Tournament

The Kwethluk Carayiit hosted the Ket’acik Aapalluk Memorial School Basketball Invitational Tournament today Valentines Day, February 14th, with boys and girls teams from Akiachak, Akiuk, Akula, Atmautluak, Napaskiak, and Nunapitchuk playing. The games were played in their brand new school and will continue on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

