Teen indicted for murder

A grand jury of the Superior Court for the State of Alaska Fourth Judicial District at Bethel on June 30, 2020, has indicted Jordan T. Mark, age 18, of Quinhagak for first degree murder, first degree sexual abuse of a minor, and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the death of 10 year old Ida Aguchak, also of Quinhagak.

On 3/16/2020 at approximately 1700 hours, Bethel AST received a report of a missing child in the community of Quinhagak. At 1949 hours AST received a report that the missing child’s body had been located by local searchers on the outskirts of town. TPOs from Quinhagak responded and secured the scene until AST from Bethel arrived by air. During the early morning hours of 3/17/2020, investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation (ABI) responded and assumed case responsibility. The deceased in this death investigation was identified as Ida Aguchak.

The Alaska State Troopers received preliminary autopsy information from the State Medical Examiner’s Office on 3/19/2020. In addition to the two Bethel Patrol Troopers that initially responded to the community, five investigators with ABI responded and committed to staying in the community for the duration of the investigation. On 3/23/2020 at approximately 1230 hours, following an intensive investigation and interviews regarding the homicide of Ida Aguchak, Mark was arrested.