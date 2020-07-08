For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. 90 Four Stroke Lower Unit $600 or $800 with motor, with water pump. One Lower Unit without water pump $500. Motor needs work. 907-545-4580. (30)(6/24-cnx)

Real Estate

Aniak house for sale with commercial potential! Previously “The Shop” (selling and servicing ATVs, outboards and snowmachines). Live-in ready and partially furnished. Large indoor heated shop with overhead hoist and a large garage. New well (excellent water), new on-demand hot water heater. Large lot with big trees, grass yard, greenhouse and new fencing. Options of fuel oil and/or outdoor wood boiler, two woodsheds, dry Connex van, storage shed, sauna. Two indoor wood stoves, two monitor heaters and baseboard heat. $200,000 (appraised at $205,000). Serious inquiries only. (208) 495-2404. (88)(6/17-7/8)

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)