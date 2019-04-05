Swan Lake Native Corporation

April 5, 2019 ads 0

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666
Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019

Thank You.
President
Swan Lake Corporation

Swan Lake Corporation
PO BOX 25
Nunam Iqua, AK 99666
(907) 498-4800, FAX (907)498-4801
[email protected]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.