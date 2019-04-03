BRHS to host AASG Spring Conference

The AASG (Alaska Association of Student Governments) 2019 Spring Conference will be held April 11-13, 2019 at Bethel Regional High School. The theme of our upcoming Spring conference is “Forefront of the Last Frontier.”

According to our conference hosts in Bethel, “It’s been 6 years since the hub of the Kuskokwim has hosted an AASG conference, and we are happy to welcome the student leaders of Alaska back to Bethel. We seldom get to showcase our region to the rest of AASG, so we will take this opportunity to give delegates a genuine experience, here in the Last Frontier. This will include explorations of our subsistence-based lifestyle such as fishing and wilderness survival, as well as workshops exposing delegates to the Yupik culture.

Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) is the non-profit organization that prescribes the regulations and rules for conducting secondary school activities in the state, encouraging Alaska youth to reach goals, build character and work together through participation in interscholastic sports, academia and fine arts.

First National Bank Alaska has been a proud supporter of ASAA for nearly 30 years, donating more than $3 million as the title sponsor of all ASAA championship events. Additionally ASAA is proud to announce GCI as a new corporate sponsor. GCI is now the Official Technology Sponsor of ASAA.

For more information, contact the ASA Office at 907-563-3723.