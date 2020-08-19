State of Alaska District Court in BethelAugust 1 – 10

Judgments
Kim Lewis, 65 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Timothy S. Michael Jr., 24 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. $3000, 20 Days
Nick Alexie, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Michael Berlin, 30 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Benjamin E. Chagluak, 65 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Nicholas R. Fitka Jr., 37 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 2nd Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 2 Yrs. Prob.
Max E. Peter, 20 2nd Degree Burglary 2 Yrs., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Admiral Tom, 30 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Larry Clarence Moore, 28 Unlawful Contact 20 Days
Seth Aguchak, 33 4th Degree Assault 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Isabel A. Joseph, 32 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Derek Elliott Jennings, 38 Possess Child Pornography 9 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob.
Marvin Dean Nicori, 29 Failure to Register as Sex Offender, 3rd Degree Assault 30 Days, 20 Mos.,
Probation violations
Max E. Peter, 20 Violated Conditions of Probation
Marvin Dean Nicori, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 55 Days
