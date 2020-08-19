Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 14

• On 8-9-20 at 9:51 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with breathing problems. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-9-20 at 7:45 P.M., Medics responded to a person that was confused and does not know who they are. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-10-20 at 10:40 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person bleeding from the head and is on the ground. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-11-20 at 12:13 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a heavily intoxicated female who can’t stand up. Patient was assessed.

• On 8-11-20 at 12:47 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a male having a heart attack. Patient confirmed dead on scene.

• On 8-11-20 at 1:00 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person who is heavily intoxicated and can’t stand up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-11-20 at 6:10 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person with body aches. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-11-20 at 2:46 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-11-20 at 6:05 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with low blood pressure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-12-20 at 3:34 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having withdrawals. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-12-20 9:10 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-12-20 at 11:45 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-13-20 at 4:07 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has back pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.