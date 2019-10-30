State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 18 – 25

Judgments
Paul Link, 26 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Patricia Westlock, 40 4th Degree Theft 2 Days
Patricia Bagongon, 40 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150
Caroline L. Post, 39 Violate Condition of Release 30 Days
Bryson George Menegak, 24 Disorderly Conduct $150
Michael J. Seal, 59 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Andrea James, 37 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Derek King, 39 Violate Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct 30 Days
Misha Demantle, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Probation violations
Ignatius J. Murphy, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days
