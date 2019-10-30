State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 18 – 25

October 30, 2019 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Paul Link, 26 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Patricia Westlock, 40 4th Degree Theft 2 Days

Patricia Bagongon, 40 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150

Caroline L. Post, 39 Violate Condition of Release 30 Days

Bryson George Menegak, 24 Disorderly Conduct $150

Michael J. Seal, 59 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Andrea James, 37 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Derek King, 39 Violate Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct 30 Days

Misha Demantle, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Probation violations

Ignatius J. Murphy, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.