Alaska’s minimum wage set at $10.19 for 2020

The Alaska minimum wage will increase from $9.89 to $10.19 in 2020. Voters passed a ballot initiative in 2014, which requires the minimum wage to be adjusted annually for inflation.

Alaska Statute 23.10.065(a) requires the Alaska minimum wage to be adjusted using the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers in the Anchorage metropolitan area (Anchorage CPI-U) for the preceding calendar year. The Anchorage CPI-U increased 3.0 percent in 2018, rising from 218.873 to 225.545. As a result, the minimum wage will rise 30 cents per hour to $10.19 effective January 1, 2020.

More information about Alaska’s wage laws can be found at: http://labor.alaska.gov/lss/whhome.htm.