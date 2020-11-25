State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 12 – 20

November 25, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Walter P. Ayojiak, 40 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Corbin C. Lepore, 26 Driving Under the Influence, Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault, Reckless Driving, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, $3000, 23 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Sancho Sunny, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Noel Lincoln, 30 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John Jason Hawk, 42 Failure to Register as Sex Offender 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Christopher Tinker, 42 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Matilda Mary Nicori, 23 Driving Under the Influence, Violate $1500, 4 Days, Conditions of Release, 3rd Degree Forgery 2 Yrs. Prob.

Joseph O. Walter, 26 4th Degree Assault 55 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Mary Boyscout, 30 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days

Amber Carl, 33 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Steven A. Kvamme, 52 4th Degree Assault 90 Days

John William Cleveland, 34 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 2 Yrs Prob.

Emma L. Paul, 26 Violate Conditions of Release, Driving Under the Influence $3300, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Manny Bean, 21 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Gail S. Jimmy, 54 Reckless Endangerment, 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob. 10 Days

Probation violations

Christopher Tinker, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.