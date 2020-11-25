Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 20

• On 11-13-20 at 5:43 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a baby not breathing. Patient assessed and found to be breathing and Mother signed a refusal.

• On 11-14-20 at 2:07 A.M., Medics responded to a possible COVID patient. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-14-20 at 6:45 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a cardiac arrest. Patient was treated and transported. Expired in ER.

• On 11-14-20 at 6:21 P.M., Medics responded to a city vehicle that backed into a pole. The patient refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

• On 11-14-20 at 8:30 P.M., Medics responded to a person who was passed out on the ground. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-15-20 at 1:38 A.M., Medics responded to a person who was scared to fall asleep. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-15-20 at 3:30 A.M., Medics responded to a person who thought they had COVID-19. The patient’s temperature was taken, and they refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

• On 11-15-20 at 7:50 A.M., Medics responded to a possible overdose. The patient refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

• On 11-15-20 at 7:19 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who drank hand sanitizer and was throwing up. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-17-20 at 5:34 P.M., Firefighters responded to the seawall for report of multiple kids on the thin Ice. On arrival No Persons on Ice. No patient contact made.

• On 11-17-20 at 5:54 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of smoke and flames showing. On scene Firefighters observed a person cleaning their burn pit. Firefighters obtained information and cleared the scene.

• On 11-18-20 at 7:35 A.M., Medics responded to the report of someone having a severe nosebleed. Patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 11-20-20 at 10:25 A.M., Medics responded to the report of someone having a stroke. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.