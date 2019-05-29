State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 9 – 24

Judgments
Peter Gumlickpuck, 60 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor 16.5 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.
Byron Dock, 19 2nd Degree Burglary 6 Mos.
Howard Pavilla, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Curtis Elachik, 45 4th Degree Assault $100
Craig F. Moses, 32 Driving While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended for DUI 15 Days
Bob C. Angaiak, 26 Reckless Driving 1 Yr. Prob.
Jeremy Woods, 39 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos. Prob.
Jamie Martha Brink, 31 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Nathan Walter Evan, 35 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.
Gerald Anvil, 20 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Nikki Taylor, 28 Violate Conditions of Release $150
Kayla Toopelook, 22 Violation of Custodian Duty 1 Yr. Prob.
Elia Nicolai, 28 2nd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Morris Alexie Patrick, 38 3rd Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered 12 Mos.,
5 Yrs. Prob.
Katherine M. David, 54 Violate Condition of Release 3 Days
Probation violations
Kris R. M. Overlander, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation $500
Tyrel M. Pitka, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation
Elijah J. Kaganak, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Jamie Martha Brink, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Christopher K. Hickman, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation
Be the first to comment