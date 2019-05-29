Support for Paul George Guy and Johnnie Evan

We want experience, transparency and shareholder support. We will vote Option 1 for Paul George Guy, who I call George, and Johnnie Evan for the Calista board.

We remember when Calista made $100 million for the first time. There were no dividends then. George and Johnnie have worked with the other directors and Calista management to grow Calista. Calista made $300 million, then $400 million, and last year Calista made $575 million.

Now we have 2 shareholder dividends each year. And Elders’ support.

You and we want a strong Calista so we can have dividends. We hope you vote for George and Johnnie.

Earl Atchak

Franklin Matchian,Chevak, AK

Vote for Paul George and Johnnie Evan

Join me in supporting Paul George Guy and Johnnie Evan for the Calista board. Paul George Guy and Johnnie Evan have a long history supporting the YK delta. Mr. Guy has served with Nuvista Light and Electric to bring energy studies to our villages so we can plan for better energy options. Mr. Evan has supported Tribes when he worked at AVCP, and he still supports Tribes today.

Last year Calista had over $9 million in dividends to shareholders. That’s more dividends than all the dividends from 2008, 2009 and 2010. There are more scholarships too.

Mr. Guy and Mr. Evan support shareholder benefits and our people. I will vote Option 1 to vote for them. Please vote for Paul George Guy and Johnnie Evan.

Stephen Maxie, Napaskiak, AK

Donlin and Pebble

Money will always be here with or without Donlin Creek gold mine and the Pebble Mine in Alaska; however, we cannot ignore the resulting destruction of (1) subsistence activity; and (2) subsistence food. People as in the old days will not be able to get the dog team, snowmachine, or boat ready if and when there is no food to gather.

In other words, no more hunting, fishing, or food gathering with the cultural outing with the result of the well-being of the entire village and family. How can persons just twiddle their thumbs in the village when there is no subsistence food gathering activity?

The mining outsiders only care about making money with the help of a few resident turncoats who really do not understand the situation.

Gilbert Keywehak, Mt. Pleasant MI

Refusing to release education funds is harming our schools and children

We’re perplexed. And disappointed. Governor Dunleavy was an educator and claims to serve all Alaskans but has decided that education funding will not be released to school districts on July 15 this year. Talk about a harsh disconnect!

It’s not a surprise, however. Governor Dunleavy is still withholding $20M from our schools this year. The money was appropriated last year and signed into law by then Governor Walker. Governor Dunleavy is refusing to faithfully execute that law.

His explanation – that he proposed legislation to repeal these funds and is waiting for the legislature to act on his proposal – is nonsense. Governor Dunleavy knows the legislature is not going to agree to repeal these funds.

The conference committee adopted a joint statement of intent that DEED immediately release the FY 19 $20 million in education funding. To continue to act as though the legislature may move to repeal this funding is a charade. It does not show good faith and is causing harm to our schools and most importantly our children.

On top of that, Governor Dunleavy is now challenging the FY20 education funding passed into law last year, saying it is unconstitutional. There is a bevy of lawyers who disagree with this claim, including the legislature’s lawyers and last year’s state lawyers. The Governor’s stance is, “Do it my way or I will withhold funding for schools,” which would throw our education system into chaos or worse.

We’re disappointed. And worried for our schools, communities, and children. Without these funds, many school districts will not have the cash on hand to pay for health benefits in July and August. Most are now looking at potential furloughs and layoffs to survive. This ‘pink slip’ process is precisely what the Legislature worked so hard to avoid with their commitment to forward funding.

Our districts cannot afford to lose more teachers against the backdrop of the worst educator shortage in the history of Alaska. It is not clear how Governor Dunleavy believes this will help schools prepare for a successful school year. This standoff is a manufactured crisis, a form of political brinksmanship that damages our communities and the 132,000 kids in Alaska. How is this acceptable to a Governor who professes to love this state? This is not what leadership looks like.

We are asking the Governor to immediately release the current year $20M in education funding – there is no longer any reason to hold these funds hostage. We are asking the Governor to please faithfully execute the laws of the State of Alaska and release FY 2020 education funds as appropriated.

And finally, withdraw the political memo you directed your Attorney General to write. Sit down with our elected legislative leaders and fund schools for the coming year as planned. Work together, rather than create a crisis that serves no purpose.

Sarah Sledge, CEE Executive Director

Dr. Lisa Skiles Parady, ACSA Executive Director

Norm Wooten, AASB Executive Director

Abortion is a crime against humanity and should be outlawed

Life begins at the point of conception. No one can deny that after a human being is conceived it will develop into the very same being as those debating this issue. What astounds me is that those who favor abortion went through an identical development stage as the being they are condemning to death. Would these very same people agree that a similar choice should have been made about their own existence? How many human lives have been lost that could have added to our society in so many ways?

Abortion today is used primarily as a birth control of convenience because people are too self-centered to take precautions. They prefer their own pleasurable self-indulgence over the care and sanctity of the life they created. What ever happened to taking responsibility for one’s actions in this country? Is it too much to ask a woman who has conceived to place the child into adoption? Nine months of discomfort is nothing compared to life in prison for voluntary manslaughter!

And what about consenting to sex with a male; is that part of the equation too? Or has abortion just become another extension of the women’s liberation movement started in the late 60’s which coincidently boosted membership on or about the same date as Roe V. Wade?

Does the father of the child have a say in this? And what about the constitution of the United States? Are not all people conceived in this country deserving of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? I believe abortion is a crime against humanity and should be outlawed. We need to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision and get back to cherishing life in this country. For a country that murders it’s children cannot be far from self destruction.

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio