2019 Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27, 2019 Inside Bethel News 0

The Bethel 2019 Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Veterans Cemetery at the resting place of George Hohman Jr. Family, friends, and community members gathered together with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10041 in memory of all who have served our country and have passed on.

