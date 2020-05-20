State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 10 – 14

Judgments
Curtis Gordon Elachik, 46 Violate Condition of Release 45 Days
Leonard Patton IV, 31 Driving While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended $500, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Joseph A. Anvil, 44 4th Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Peter J. Makar, 54 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Alexander L. Brink, 30 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 3 Days
Toby Jackson, 36 4th Degree Assault 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Anthony Chiklak, 30 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $50
Zachariah M. Paukan, 26 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Tampering With Witness, Unlawful Contact per Court Order 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob. 18 Mos., 30 Days
Alfred Myomick, 38 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree 70 Days,
Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release 3 Yrs. Prob., 3 Days
Martha E. Kelly, 67 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Caitlin M. Carpenter, 30 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days
Jack Nicholas Alick, 34 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Green Sr., 46 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Jeremy Gene Nikolai, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation 725 Days
Zachariah M. Paukan, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 12 Mos.
Dwayne W. Lee, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 229 Days
