Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 14

• On 05-08-20 at 3:34 p.m. firefighters responded to the intersection of Salmonberry and Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy for the report of a grass fire. Firefighters observed blackened and smoldered grass. Firefighters saturated the area with water. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

• On 05-08-20 at 5:03 p.m. medics responded for the report of a person who was in labor, and contractions less than 2 minutes apart. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-10-20 at 2:00 pm firefighters responded to the report of a sparking, smoking stove top in Tundra Ridge. Firefighters investigated and secured the scene before turning the property back over to its owner.

• On 5-10-20 at 7:20 pm medics responded to the report of a person who was deceased. The person was found to be deceased and the scene was turned over to BPD.

• On 5-11-20 at 1:05 am medics responded to the report of a person who was stabbed in the back. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-12-20 at 9:38 am medics responded to the report of a male who is intoxicated. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-12-20 at 5:42 pm medics responded to the report of a female with abdominal pain. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-12-20 at 11:20 p.m. the firefighters responded to report of propane smell. Firefighters turned off running propane and deemed air quality safe to enter the area.

• On 5-13-20 at 3:24 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person not able to breath. Medics assessed and transported the patient to the hospital.

• On 5-14-20 at 12 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a broken hand. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-14-20 at 1:44 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a nail in their foot. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-14-20 at 6:46 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is in pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-14-20 at 6:58 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of an automated alarm notification. Firefighters made contact with building maintenance and reset alarm.