State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 1 – 20

Judgments
Wilma Mamie Ulak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Bryan Oney, 21 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Kenneth A. Morgan Jr., 33 Interfere With Report of DV Crime 1 Yr. Prob.
Derek Timothy Stanislaus, 26 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Gabriel Nicolai, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Otto Hunter, 41 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Rayme Nose, 22 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Thomas Active, 34 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Bongsun Lee, 60 Disorderly Conduct $1000, 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ronald A. Bell Jr., 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
David Kol Simon, 39 5th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance1 Yr. Prob.
Jonathan T. Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Janessa Peter, 19 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Andrew J.C. Johnson, 27 Reckless Endangerment 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Gary Lee Pete Jr., 27 Disorderly Conduct
Peter Post, 31 Disorderly Conduct $150
Peter Berry, 28 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Sarah Lynn Trammell, 36 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons $150
Nicholas Mathew Maxie, 31 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Allen Daniel Nicori, 31 Reckless Endangerment, 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Vera Gregory, 49 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Isaac M. Berlin, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
John Brian Wilde, 48 Violate Conditions of Release, Reckless Endangerment 30 Days 2 Yrs. Prob.
John McGeary, 42 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Peter M. White, 64 2nd Degree Harassment 18 Mos. Prob.
Nathan Paul W. Maxie, 31 4th Degree Assault 2 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Clarice Westdahl, 39 2nd Degree Harassment 18 Mos. Prob.
Dennis Lee Davis, 58 5th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 120 Days
Probation violations
Lonnie Holley, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
Ronald A. Bell Jr., 23 Violated Conditions of Probation $150
Matthew Alexie, Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
