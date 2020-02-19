For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/26)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Wanted

WANTED, old aircraft parts inventories and non-airworthy aircraft. Instate buyer. 907-745-6969 (landline). (12)(2/5-26)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

BULK FUEL DELIVERY

Kashunamiut School District is accepting bids for delivery of bulk fuel – #1 heating oil for Chevak K-12 school. Chevak School is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The scope of work will include the purchase, transport, delivery, pumping and transfer of bulk fuel to the Kashunamiut School District’s bulk tanks.

Sealed bids will be accepted via email by the Kashunamiut School District and shall be emailed to:

Samson Matchian at [email protected]; and Lucienne Smith at [email protected].

Bids will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. Alaska time on Friday, March 27, 2020. Bids will be opened the following Monday, March 30, 2019. Bid review and notice of intent to award shall occur within 7 days of the bid opening date. Confirmation of that award will occur after ratified by the Kashunamiut School District Board of Education.

Bid Instructions may be requested by calling 907/858-7713 or by downloading from the Kashunamiut School District website at www.chevakschool.org. Questions regarding this RFP shall be directed to Lucienne Smith at the email address above. (179)(2/5-19)

ONC’s Native American Lands Environmental Mitigation Program (NALEMP) invites bids from local contractors to continue debris removal activities during the Summer of 2020 and 2021 clean-up campaigns at the “BIA HQ Dump Site” as authorized by our 2019 Cooperative Agreement.

ONC NALEMP seeks the removal and disposal of approximately 815 – 1,856 cubic yards of debris from identified areas of the Bethel BIA Site which were used by the United States Air Force for disposal of trash, metal waste and other materials during their tenure at the Bethel Aircraft Control and Warning Station.

The successful bidder will be expected to have a representative participate in fieldwork on-site to further, characterize the Strategic Project Implementation Plan (SPIP) and work locations, and to provide assistance to any technical services contractors used by the project.

A full scope of work is available for review at the NALEMP office at ONC.

Bids will be received through February 26, 2020.

Bids should be addressed to:

Mark Springer

NALEMP Coordinator/Tribal Liaison

Orutsararmiut Native Council

PO Box 927

Bethel, Alaska 99559

[email protected] (174)(2/5-19)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

20-600-03

Janitorial Products

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is inviting bids for the 2020-21 School Year, Janitorial Products. Interested potential contractors must contact Ms. Naomi Maxie in the LKSD Business office at (907) 543-4842 or email at [email protected] to request a copy of the Request for Proposal 20-600-03.

All sealed proposals will be accepted at the LKSD District Office, Attn. Gary Fredericks, Business Manager; P.O. Box 305; 1004 Ron Edwards Way; Bethel, AK 99559 until 3:00 PM Local time on Friday, March 13, 2020. All sealed proposals must reference our RFP#20-600-03 on the outside of the envelope. LKSD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. (116)(2/12-26)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2019 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Annual Performance Review (APR) on or about March 24, 2020. A Draft Copy of the plan is available at ONC Offices.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, at 543-2608. Comment period deadline is March 23, 2020. (79)(2/19-3/11)