State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 2 – 12

Judgments
Curtis A.T. Chayalkun, 29 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos.
Michael George Reuter, 56 Disorderly Conduct $150
Chad Chadwick Jr., 19 Disorderly Conduct $150
Jason A. Noatak, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150
Eliza John, 22 Furnish Alcohol to Person Under 21 18 Mos. Prob.
Lawrence A. Charles, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Lorraine Williams, 28 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Alathea Toni Sugar, 24 No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance $150
Lewis Pavilla, 43 Reckless Driving $150, 1 Yr. Prob.
Patricia Bagongon, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 57 Days
Thomas Kinegak, 37 4th Degree Assault 90 Days
Cereatha Chief, 26 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Grace M. Cleveland, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob.
Ida Nash, 26 Violation of Custodian Duty 1 Yr. Prob.
Rita Slats, 30 Violation of Custodian Duty 1 Yr. Prob.
Arthur Ernest Slats, 54 Leaving Scene of Accident $250
Roy Nick, 31 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $150
Leonard Fitka, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Caroline Post, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Paula Napoka, 45 Endanger Welfare of Child 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph H. Charles, 24 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Kevin Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 70 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jon A.E. Paul, 36 Import Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Minnie Kalila, 43 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days
Brandon R. Alstrom, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Myranda Michaels, 19 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Maurice Andrews, 36 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days
Thomasine D. Kameroff, 34 4th Degree Assault, Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 85 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Thomasine D. Akaran, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Shane Joe, 19 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Charles Lupie, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation
Kevin Peter, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
William Nicolai, 47 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days
