State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 2 – 12

Judgments

Curtis A.T. Chayalkun, 29 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos.

Michael George Reuter, 56 Disorderly Conduct $150

Chad Chadwick Jr., 19 Disorderly Conduct $150

Jason A. Noatak, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150

Eliza John, 22 Furnish Alcohol to Person Under 21 18 Mos. Prob.

Lawrence A. Charles, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Lorraine Williams, 28 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Alathea Toni Sugar, 24 No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance $150

Lewis Pavilla, 43 Reckless Driving $150, 1 Yr. Prob.

Patricia Bagongon, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 57 Days

Thomas Kinegak, 37 4th Degree Assault 90 Days

Cereatha Chief, 26 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.

Grace M. Cleveland, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob.

Ida Nash, 26 Violation of Custodian Duty 1 Yr. Prob.

Rita Slats, 30 Violation of Custodian Duty 1 Yr. Prob.

Arthur Ernest Slats, 54 Leaving Scene of Accident $250

Roy Nick, 31 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $150

Leonard Fitka, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Caroline Post, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Paula Napoka, 45 Endanger Welfare of Child 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph H. Charles, 24 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Kevin Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 70 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Jon A.E. Paul, 36 Import Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days

Minnie Kalila, 43 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days

Brandon R. Alstrom, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Myranda Michaels, 19 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

Maurice Andrews, 36 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days

Thomasine D. Kameroff, 34 4th Degree Assault, Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 85 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Thomasine D. Akaran, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Shane Joe, 19 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Charles Lupie, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation

Kevin Peter, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

William Nicolai, 47 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days

