For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PERCENT FOR ART ANNOUNCEMENT

NIGHTMUTE K-12 Replacement School

The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) is requesting proposals from qualified artists to provide professional services for the Nightmute K-12 School Percent for Art project.

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL QUESTIONS should be directed to Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS must be mailed to:

Dennis Cobos

Contract Manager

Capital Projects Division

Lower Kuskokwim School District

P.O. Box 305

Bethel, Alaska 99559-0305

Note: For artists who wish to deliver proposals in person the location for delivery is:

Dennis Cobos

District Office, Room 232

Lower Kuskokwim School District

1004 Ron Edwards Way

Bethel, AK 99559-0305

Original proposals will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on January 31, 2020. The proposals will then be distributed to the Selection Committee for evaluation. This committee’s individual evaluations of the proposals will be presented to the Grant Manager of Capital Projects within 15 business days of the proposal due date. The winning artist will be notified by February 15, 2020.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. (192)(12/18-1/8)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)