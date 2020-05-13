State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 29 – May 10

Judgments
Mary C. Mann, 35 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lena M. Ivan, 47 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Frederick Abraham, 21 2nd Degree Assault, 4th Degree 450 Days,
Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 3 Yrs. Prob.
Aaron V. Black, 55 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days
Dalton Jenkins, 21 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Christopher Herman, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
John R. Chikigak, 27 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 210 Days 3 Yrs. Prob.
Milo Paukan, 25 3rd Degree Assault 1 Mo., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Bambi Akers, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days
Nicholai P. J.P. Napoka, 28 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Curtis Gordan Elachik, 46 Violate Conditions of Release 45 Days
Be the first to comment