Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 8

• On 5/3/20 at 3:00 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of smoke coming from a building. Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the building. The fire was extinguished and the property was searched. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

• On 5/3/20 at 5:35 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a baby locked in a car. The car was unlocked and the baby was freed.

• On 5/3/20 at 6:00 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a grass fire spreading under a house behind. Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke coming from behind a house. The fire was extinguished and the property was turned over to its owner. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

• On 5-4-20 at 5:20 p.m. medics responded to the report of an assault. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-4-20 at 10:32 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person bleeding. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-5-20 at 9:46 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person having an anxiety attack. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-6-20 at 9:33 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person having behavioral issues. Patient refused transport to the hospital.

• On 5-6-20 at 10:05 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with chest pain due to a 4 wheeler that tipped on them. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-6-20 at 11:35 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with vision issues. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-6-20 at 5:52 p.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not able to wake up. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-6-20 at 7:46 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a fire. Crew found fire and it turned out to be a person burning grass. Crew informed the person that there is a burn ban and that they couldn’t burn like that. Person put the fire out and the crew cleared.

• On 5-8-20 at 5:13 a.m. Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle fire. Firefighters noticed a fully involved vehicle inside the post office parking lot. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Cause of the fire is undetermined, and under investigation.

• On 5-8-20 at 6:18 a.m. Firefighters responded to Trailer Ct 70 for the report of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters noticed smoke, but no fire. Cause of the smoke was stove was left on with a frying pan with oil still on the stove causing the oil to ignite. Firefighters removed the pan, and ventilated the property. Firefighters returned to service.