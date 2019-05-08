State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 22 – May 2

Judgments
Howard McCann, 31 Violate Condition of Release 8 Days
Chris D. Roberts, 27 Violate Condition of Release, 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 6 Days
Susan Samuelson, 36 Violate Condition of Release, 1st Degree Harassment 3 Days 1 Yr. Prob.
Cara Otto, 26 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Paul Daniels, 24 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Violation of Custodian Duty 10 Days
Valentina A. Waska, 22 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area 1 Yr. Prob.
Matt Gardiner, 43 Contempt – Unlawful Interference $3000
Trina Wassilie, 25 Violate Condition of Release, 2nd Degree Endanger Welfare of Child 3 Days, $100
Ralph Reuter, 25 Violate Condition of Release, Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered 35 Days 120 Days, 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Wilson Chikoyak, 26 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 125 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Neal Gutleben, 44 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
John Ashepak, 37 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs.
Chester A. Stevens, 57 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Moses Jenkins, 31 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Morris Paul, 34 Violate DV Protective Order 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Chris D Roberts II, 27 Violated Conditions of Release 3 Days
Susan Samuelson, 36 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days
John Ashepak, 27 Violated Conditions of Release $100
Ralph Reuter, 25 Violated Conditions of Release
Joshua Jenkins, 24 Violated Conditions of Release 120 Days
George Ivan Hoelscher II, 27 Violated Conditions of Release
Derek Adams, 25 Violated Conditions of Release 5 Yrs.
Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Release
Moses Jenkins, 31 Violated Conditions of Release 90 Days
Be the first to comment