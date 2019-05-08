For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Maintenance Laborer – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$25.96 hr. Union Position Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/ or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached).

APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (79)(4/24-5/29)

Asset Supervisor II – BETHEL

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$6,327 mo., Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/. or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (77)(5/8-29)

AVCP Regional Housing Authority

Position Announcement

POSITION TITLE: Field Project Superintendent

AVCP Regional Housing Authority is seeking resumes for the position of Field Project Superintendent(s). The positions are located in select remote villages in the Y-K Delta and will be Responsible for the oversight of renovation of homes in those villages as directed by the AVCP RHA Project Manager.

Applicant(s) must have at least four (4) years of related experience in the construction of home building and project management. Applicant(s) must have at least one (1) year experience in supervising. Compensation, Per-Diem and Accommodations are provided. Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest and a resume to: AVCP RHA

Attn: Bosco Hooper; P.O. Box 767; Bethel, AK. 99559; or via facsimile to (907) 543-4472.

Closing Date: (5/22/2019) Indian Preference Per P.L. 93-683. (133)(5/8-15)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING SOLICITATION

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

Orutsararmiut Native Council

On or about May 13th, 2019, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be soliciting Sealed Bids for building materials delivered FOB jobsite in Bethel, Alaska. Bid packets will be available for interested vendors on or about May 13th, 2019 at our office located at 114A Blackberry, Bethel, AK 99559 or can be requested by email at [email protected] Bid packets will also be posted on The Plans Room LLC website at www.theplansroom.com. For any questions you may contact Calvin Cockroft at 907-543-2608, or by the email address listed above.

The work to be performed under this contract is on a project subject to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 4S0e(b)).

Section 7(b) requires that, to the greatest extent feasible:

(A) Preferences and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians; and

(8) Preferences in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian Organizations and Indian-owned economic enterprises. (168)(4/24-5/8)

INVITATION TO BID

Native Village of Napaimute

The Native Village of Napaimute is seeking proposals for the purchase one (1) Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM-8), or similar type vessel, in fair or better overall condition, RFP#2019-01.

Proposals must be received by the Napaimute Bethel Office at PO Box 1301 Bethel, AK 99559-1301 no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, May 17, 2019. Any proposal received later than the specified time and date will NOT be accepted or considered. No facsimile, email, or telephone proposals will be accepted. Submitted proposals shall contain all information requested and be submitted in the format shown within the solicitation document. Proposals MUST be sealed and clearly identify the name and number of the RFP on the outside of the envelope/package, as well as the Proposer’s name, address, and business affiliation (if applicable).

The full solicitation (RFP#2019-01) can be found at Napaimute’s website: http://napaimute.org/

Point-of-Contact:

Mark Leary, Director of Operations, email: [email protected] (156)(4/24-5/15)

Invitation to Bid

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) Weatherization Materials Supply to Remote Alaskan Village – Kuskokwim Delta will be received from interested contractors until 4:00 p.m. May 10, 2019 at AVCP RHA, 405 Ptarmigan Road, P.O. Box 767, Bethel, Alaska 99559, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Deadline for questions for material must be faxed by 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2019. Deadline for addendums will be May 3, 2019. Material suppliers are urged to submit bids for supply and delivery of weatherization materials to rural Alaskan village in July of 2019. A packet describing materials, specifications, village location, performance parameters and other requirements of this procurement can be obtained from AVCP Regional Housing Authority in Bethel, Alaska via written request by fax on your letterhead with name of contact person C/O John Owens, AVCP RHA Weatherization Department to (907)543-4472. Native Preference does not apply. (164)(5/1-8)

The City of Bethel issued a Request for Bids to provide janitorial services for City Hall. Interested parties may obtain electronic copies of the RFB document by visiting the City’s website (www.cityofbethel.org) under Businesses > Request for Proposals and Request for Bids, or by sending a request via e-mail to [email protected], or by faxing 907-543-1395. Bid packages are due in City Hall by May 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm. (69)(5/8-15)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that on March 28, 2019, the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for a liquor license. The legal description lots 3A and 3B, block 15 of United States Survey 3230 A&B, Plat No. 80-5 in the Bethel Recording District. The physical address is 811 Third Avenue.

Land Owner: The Northwest Company, doing business as Alaska Commercial Company 3830 Old International Airport Road, Suite 200, Anchorage, AK. 99502. Contact person Jeff Chihosz, phone 907-273-4679.

Applicant: same as above.

Purpose: To obtain a package liquor store license in order to sell alcohol.

City of Bethel Contact: Betsy Jumper, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Dept., phone 907-543-5306 or email [email protected]thel.net

Time and Place: The regular scheduled meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM May 9, 2019 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (157)(5/8)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Toksook Bay Readiness Center Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST)

The Alaska Army National Guard plans to dispose of and terminate its use agreement for a 1.19-acre parcel of which the Toksook Bay Readiness Center is located on, in Toksook Bay, AK. In compliance with Section 120(h) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), a FOST was prepared for the property.

The FOST document is available for a 30-day public review from May 3, 2019 to June 3, 2019. The document is accessible online at the following website: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Default.aspx

Alternatively, a printed hard copy is available for viewing at: ZJ Loussac Public Library, 3600 Denali St., Anchorage, AK 99503.

Comments can be sent electronically to: [email protected] or written comments should be mailed to: Patrick Geary, ECOP Program Manager, State of Alaska DMVA-FMO, AKARNG Environmental Section P.O. Box 5800, JBER, AK 99505. (150)(5/8)