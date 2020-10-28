School burglarized

October 28, 2020

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a burglary on 10/9/2020 at approximately 1551. Investigation revealed that the Crooked Creek School was broken into. This case is being closed at this time due to the lack of investigatory information.

