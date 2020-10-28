Alaska State Troopers in Bethel responded to an incident involving a DV Assault on 10/11/2020 at approximately 2111 hours. Jayden Andrew, 23 years old of Tuluksak, was arrested on Assault I, Assault II, Burglary I, Assault III, Assault IV x3, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespass I, Harassment II x3, VCOR and was remanded on the following Arrest Warrants: $50,000 Felony PTRP Arrest Warrant for Assault II, $10,000 Felony Arrest Warrant for Assault I, No Bail parole arrest warrant for Sexual Assault III, Bethel Probation Absconder, and a $1,000 Arrest Warrant for Assault IV. Additional incidents related to Andrew’s involvements also include Hindering Prosecution I, Transportation of Alcohol to a Dry Village, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in a Dry Village. Andrew was additionally remanded to YKCC where he was held on no bail, in addition to a $61,000 bail.
Man arrested
Recent Posts
- Man arrested October 28, 2020
- School burglarized October 28, 2020
- For Sale October 28, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 20 – 23 October 28, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 23 October 28, 2020
- “Bait trailer” thieves caught by troopers October 28, 2020
- Cottage Cheese Pancakes October 28, 2020
- Search ongoing for missing boaters October 28, 2020
- Toksook Bay Elder Maria (Cupugniralria) Moses October 28, 2020
- Full October 28, 2020
- Fireball in the sky over Alaska October 28, 2020
- Psychological Impact of Being Unfairly Blamed October 28, 2020
- One COVID-19 death in the YK Delta October 28, 2020
- Evidence of COVID-19 Community Spread in Chevak October 28, 2020
- Cliff Swallow Ngel’ulluir(aq) October 28, 2020
Be the first to comment