Emmalynn Hunter, age 3, helps cut salmon for dry fish on June 16th at her family’s fish camp in Quinhagak. This is Emmalynn first king salmon that she cut. Photo by Susan Johnson.
Salmon cutter
Recent Posts
- Troopers Respond to Apparent Domestic Violent Deaths in Rural Alaska DPS Committed to Partnering with Alaskans to Stop the Violence July 1, 2020
- For Sale July 1, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel June 22 – 25 July 1, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 26 July 1, 2020
- State forestry seeks public’s help naming new fire prevention moose July 1, 2020
- The Census Bureau will resume Update Enumerate Operation July 1, 2020
- Conocophillips partners with The Salvation Army to provide food to Bethel families in need July 1, 2020
- Memorial scheduled for Alaska Air National Guardsman July 1, 2020
- What If They Tear Down All the Jesus Statues? July 1, 2020
- Religion and Mental Health July 1, 2020
- Lawmaker urges DOE to distribute absentee ballot applications to all registered voters July 1, 2020
- Tumyaralleq “The Old Road” July 1, 2020
- Man of Salmon An Interview with Triston Chaney July 1, 2020
- Alaska Air Cargo returns to Unalakleet after 45 years July 1, 2020
- 57 mushers enter Iditarod XLIX on opening day July 1, 2020
Be the first to comment