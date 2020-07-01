Salmon cutter

July 1, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

Emmalynn Hunter, age 3, helps cut salmon for dry fish on June 16th at her family’s fish camp in Quinhagak. This is Emmalynn first king salmon that she cut. Photo by Susan Johnson.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.