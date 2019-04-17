Alaska State Troopers responded to a remote area of Big Lake after receiving a report that human remains had been located on 4/3/19, at approximately 2000 hours. Due to exposure to the elements, positive identification of the remains was impossible. The remains were collected and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office. On 4/10/19 the State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as that of Dolly Hampton, 57 of Wasilla. The SME determined the manner of death to be homicide. A suspect in her disappearance and death has been identified. The suspect is currently incarcerated for an unrelated crime and the investigation is ongoing. Next of kin has been notified. Hampton was reported missing 12/6/2018 by a family member (AK18086642). She was last known to be in the Wasilla area.
Remains found
Alaska State Troopers responded to a remote area of Big Lake after receiving a report that human remains had been located on 4/3/19, at approximately 2000 hours. Due to exposure to the elements, positive identification of the remains was impossible. The remains were collected and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office. On 4/10/19 the State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as that of Dolly Hampton, 57 of Wasilla. The SME determined the manner of death to be homicide. A suspect in her disappearance and death has been identified. The suspect is currently incarcerated for an unrelated crime and the investigation is ongoing. Next of kin has been notified. Hampton was reported missing 12/6/2018 by a family member (AK18086642). She was last known to be in the Wasilla area.
Recent Posts
- Bethel grapplers shine at Arctic Warriors meet April 17, 2019
- Manipulation April 17, 2019
- City of Bethel Proclamation March 13th established as Pete Kaiser Day April 17, 2019
- Suicide prevention advocates make an impact in Juneau April 17, 2019
- Russian Mission pike April 17, 2019
- Goodnews Bay Trout Harvest April 17, 2019
- Driver arrested April 17, 2019
- Doyon 2019 Board Election Results April 17, 2019
- Waves of grief April 17, 2019
- Nunapitchuk Algebra I Students are Teacher For A Day April 17, 2019
- Passengers uninjured in plane crash April 17, 2019
- Crow, Stuart leads Bethel to Nunapitchuk NYO title April 17, 2019
- Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame selects a new class Bethel’s Hoffman and Pete to be inducted April 17, 2019
- Remains found April 17, 2019
- Thank you for your support April 17, 2019
Be the first to comment