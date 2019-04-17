Remains found

Alaska State Troopers responded to a remote area of Big Lake after receiving a report that human remains had been located on 4/3/19, at approximately 2000 hours. Due to exposure to the elements, positive identification of the remains was impossible. The remains were collected and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office. On 4/10/19 the State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as that of Dolly Hampton, 57 of Wasilla. The SME determined the manner of death to be homicide. A suspect in her disappearance and death has been identified. The suspect is currently incarcerated for an unrelated crime and the investigation is ongoing. Next of kin has been notified. Hampton was reported missing 12/6/2018 by a family member (AK18086642). She was last known to be in the Wasilla area.



