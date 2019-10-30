REAA October 1 Election Results

The Regional Educational Attendance Area Election results from October 1st, 2019 are official.

The highest voter turnout came from the village of Grayling. 63.85% of their registered voters came to vote. They also had the highest voter turnout in the state.

The second highest in the YK delta was Pilot Station with a voter turnout of 33.60%. In third for the highest voter turnout was Mekoryuk at 33.11%

The lowest turnout in the YK delta region was in Napaskiak with 7.67%. The next lowest was Akiachak at 7.76%. The third lowest was at Kipnuk at 7.98% voter turnout.

The lowest in the state was Big Delta with 3.02%.

Of the 26597 registered voters for all races appearing on the ballot, 4870 cards were cast for an overall turnout of 18.31%.

There was also a tie-breaker! In the Kuspuk School District election for Seat REAA 5-3, Seat Gboth Alyssa D. Gregory of Stony River and Rebecca C. Wilmarth of Red Devil received 10 votes apiece. There was a draw (by lot) and Alyssa D. Gregory was declared the winner.

Congratulations and thank you for your service.

Lower Yukon

REAA 3 (Marshall, Russian Mission, Alakanuk, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kotlik, Mountain Village, Nunam Iqua, Pilot Station, Scammon Bay)

REAA 3, Seat A

Joseph, Sylvia C. 121

Okitkun, Agnes M. 212

Okitkun, Robert 160

Redfox, Doug 143

Westlock, Gordon Jr. 247

Write-in Votes 8

REAA 3, Seat C

Agayar, Max 358

Kamkoff, Elsie 272

Teganlakla, Christine 248

Write-in Votes 16

REAA 3, Seat E

Adams, Edward J. 378

Hoelscher, Edgar P. 489

Write-in Votes 23

Lower Kuskokwim

REAA 4-2, Seat B (Chefornak, Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk)

Christmas, George L. 14

John, Darrel T. 58

Paul, Daniel “Don” 41

Weston, Bessie 81

Write-in Votes 6

REAA 4-3, Seat D (Atmautluak, Kasigluk, Kwethluk, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Nunapitchuk, Tuntutuliak)

Pleasant, Wassilie 250

Write-in Votes 19

REAA 4-5, Seat I (Eek, Goodnews Bay, Kongiganak, Quinhagak)

Mark, John O. 265

Write-in Votes 17

Kuspuk

(Aniak, Crooked Creek)

REAA 5-2, Seat D

Hoeldt, Sue M. 109

Morgan, Wayne A. 44

Write-in Votes 2

REAA 5-2, Seat F

Boelens, Adrian M. 76

Diehl, Richie F. 58

Sanbei, Eleanor R. 21

Write-in Votes 0

REAA 5-3, Seat G

Gregory, Alyssa D. 10

Wilmarth, Rebecca C. 10

Write-in Votes 0

TIE-BREAKING DRAW

WINNER BY LOT (DRAW) IS: ALYSSA D. GREGORY

Iditarod

REAA 11-1, Seat D (Anvik, Grayling, Holy Cross, Shageluk)

Chase, Kenneth W. 123

Write-in Votes 49

REAA 11-2, Seat E (Nikolai, Takotna)

Maakestad, Walter E. 39

Write-in Votes 2

Kashunamiut

REAA 22, Seat B (Chevak)

Atchak, John 53

Imgalrea, Pius F. 29

Slats, Pete H. 10

Slats, R.B. 21

Write-in Votes 4

Yupiit

(Akachak, Akiak, Tuluksak)

REAA 23, Seat A

George, Samuel J. 142

Write-in Votes 9

REAA 23, Seat G

Gilila, David W. Sr. 34

Owen, Moses 95

Williams, Mike Sr. 40

Write-in Votes 0

Election results reviewed by the State Review Board and certified by the Director of the Division of Elections on October 17, 2019.