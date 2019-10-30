REAA October 1 Election Results

The Regional Educational Attendance Area Election results from October 1st, 2019 are official.
The highest voter turnout came from the village of Grayling. 63.85% of their registered voters came to vote. They also had the highest voter turnout in the state.
The second highest in the YK delta was Pilot Station with a voter turnout of 33.60%. In third for the highest voter turnout was Mekoryuk at 33.11%
The lowest turnout in the YK delta region was in Napaskiak with 7.67%. The next lowest was Akiachak at 7.76%. The third lowest was at Kipnuk at 7.98% voter turnout.
The lowest in the state was Big Delta with 3.02%.
Of the 26597 registered voters for all races appearing on the ballot, 4870 cards were cast for an overall turnout of 18.31%.
There was also a tie-breaker! In the Kuspuk School District election for Seat REAA 5-3, Seat Gboth Alyssa D. Gregory of Stony River and Rebecca C. Wilmarth of Red Devil received 10 votes apiece. There was a draw (by lot) and Alyssa D. Gregory was declared the winner.
Congratulations and thank you for your service.
Lower Yukon
REAA 3 (Marshall, Russian Mission, Alakanuk, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kotlik, Mountain Village, Nunam Iqua, Pilot Station, Scammon Bay)
REAA 3, Seat A
Joseph, Sylvia C. 121
Okitkun, Agnes M. 212
Okitkun, Robert 160
Redfox, Doug 143
Westlock, Gordon Jr. 247
Write-in Votes 8
REAA 3, Seat C
Agayar, Max 358
Kamkoff, Elsie 272
Teganlakla, Christine 248
Write-in Votes 16
REAA 3, Seat E
Adams, Edward J. 378
Hoelscher, Edgar P. 489
Write-in Votes 23
Lower Kuskokwim
REAA 4-2, Seat B (Chefornak, Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk)
Christmas, George L. 14
John, Darrel T. 58
Paul, Daniel “Don” 41
Weston, Bessie 81
Write-in Votes 6
REAA 4-3, Seat D (Atmautluak, Kasigluk, Kwethluk, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Nunapitchuk, Tuntutuliak)
Pleasant, Wassilie 250
Write-in Votes 19
REAA 4-5, Seat I (Eek, Goodnews Bay, Kongiganak, Quinhagak)
Mark, John O. 265
Write-in Votes 17
Kuspuk
(Aniak, Crooked Creek)
REAA 5-2, Seat D
Hoeldt, Sue M. 109
Morgan, Wayne A. 44
Write-in Votes 2
REAA 5-2, Seat F
Boelens, Adrian M. 76
Diehl, Richie F. 58
Sanbei, Eleanor R. 21
Write-in Votes 0
REAA 5-3, Seat G
Gregory, Alyssa D. 10
Wilmarth, Rebecca C. 10
Write-in Votes 0
TIE-BREAKING DRAW
WINNER BY LOT (DRAW) IS: ALYSSA D. GREGORY
Iditarod
REAA 11-1, Seat D (Anvik, Grayling, Holy Cross, Shageluk)
Chase, Kenneth W. 123
Write-in Votes 49
REAA 11-2, Seat E (Nikolai, Takotna)
Maakestad, Walter E. 39
Write-in Votes 2
Kashunamiut
REAA 22, Seat B (Chevak)
Atchak, John 53
Imgalrea, Pius F. 29
Slats, Pete H. 10
Slats, R.B. 21
Write-in Votes 4
Yupiit
(Akachak, Akiak, Tuluksak)
REAA 23, Seat A
George, Samuel J. 142
Write-in Votes 9
REAA 23, Seat G
Gilila, David W. Sr. 34
Owen, Moses 95
Williams, Mike Sr. 40
Write-in Votes 0
Election results reviewed by the State Review Board and certified by the Director of the Division of Elections on October 17, 2019.
