RAVN cancels all village flights until further notice

April 2, 2020: RavnAir Group today announced that due to the dramatic and continuing 90% reduction in passenger revenue bookings resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus, it has been forced to take further actions to drastically cut costs.

As a result, effective today Ravn will be further reducing its flying operations by 90% and shrinking its operating fleet from thirty (30) aircraft to three (3) Dash 8s to minimize expenses, maintain service to our Essential Air Service communities, and continue flights to the other markets it currently serves with these aircraft (i.e. Kenai, Homer, Valdez, King Salmon, Dillingham, St. Paul, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary’s, McGrath, and Unalakleet).

For now, this will also mean that all aircraft will be parked at RavnAir Connect and all operations there will be stopped. However, RavnAir Alaska Dash 8 flights will continue to operate.

Please call the Call Center at 1 800 866 8394 for processing any applicable refunds.