Nelson Island Muskox registration permits reduced

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announces that Muskox permits RX070 and RX071 will only be available in Tununak, not online or in person as listed in the 2019-2020 Alaska Hunting Regulations.

In 2015, the Board of Game directed the department to give out permits when more than 40 were available in one of the Nelson Island communities, online and in Bethel. This year the department is giving out 35 permits in Tununak on Jan 23, 2020 at 12 p.m.

There will be no registration permits available in Bethel or online. The number of permits is based on the count from July 2019 of 380 muskox. This level of harvest is expected to stabilize the population size that is within the management goal of 250-450 muskox on Nelson Island.

All other muskox hunting regulations in Unit 18 remain unchanged by this advisory announcement.

This news release was issued on December 16, 2019.