2019 Division II State wrestling tournament semifinals

Four Bethel Warriors advance to championship round

by Delta Discovery Staff

Wrestlers from all over the state are in Anchorage for the December 20-21, 2019 Alaska Schools Activities Association Division II State Championships to compete for the gold for both team and individual medals.

In the 103 girls division, Michelle Atcherian made it to the semifinals on Day 1. Atcherian was defeated by Thresa Savo of Colony, 18-7. Other YK delta region wrestlers competing in the 103 were Flora Nanuk of Scammon Bay and Cadence Cedars of Bethel.

Bethel’s Jaron Mute also made to the semifinal round to wrestle Hayley Gilson of Ketchikan. Gilson won the match. Mute still has another match on Day 2. Other wrestlers in the 130 lb. division include Nikki Nick of Nunapitchuk.

In the girls 135 division, Rachel Kaganak of Scammon Bay and Lindsey Beans-Polk made it to semifinals. They lost their matches and will wrestle in the consolation bracket. Bernadette John of Newtok wrestling for Mt. Edgecume also competed.

Bethel’s Rebecca Samuelson wrestled in the semifinals against Emily Bellant of North Pole. Samuelson lost the match. Another competing in the 145 bracket from the region was Kaylee Simon of Scammon Bay.

Unalakleet’s Lexi Ivanoff made it to the semifinals where she wrestled Dillingham’s Kiley Clouse. Clouse advanced to the championship round. Also wrestling in the 189 lb. division was Jacelyn Chikigak of Alakanuk and Shyanne Kopanuk of Scammon Bay.

Other state qualifiers wrestlers competing from the YK delta region include Leah Amukon of Scammon Bay, Celeste Katcheak, Jillian Afcan of Nunam Iqua wrestlilng for Mt. Edgecumbe HS, Kylee Fratis of Emmonak, Erica Charles of Akiachak, Charity Boyscout of Chevak; Fiona Phelan, Katherine Small, and Dellarae Charlie of Bethel.

For the boys, BRHS’s Axel Madson is in the championships in the 103 lb. division. He will go for the gold against Riesen Seyer of Houston. The other state qualifier for 103 from the YK region is Earnie Smith of Hooper Bay.

In the 112 lb. division, Landon Smith of Bethel made it to the championship round. He will be wrestling Darius Tilden of Dillingham. Others on the bracket included Devonte Sallison of Nunapitchuk, Eddie Jimmie of Bethel, Cassius Sundown of Scammon Bay, and Elston Dock of Mt. Edgecumbe.

BRHS’s Nelson Evans will be wrestling in the state championship in the 135 weight class. He will wrestle Emilio Mangrobang of Mt. Edgecumbe.

160 lb. division wrestler Hayden Lieb of Bethel will be in the finals, seeking his 4th state title. He will be wrestling Kole Sperl of Petersburg. The other in the bracket from the region was John B. Charles of Emmonak.

Other wrestlers who made it to state are Caden Sallison of Nunapitchuk; Stephen Maxie, Isaac Joekay, and David Fisher of Napaskiak; Tyler Laraux, Klaydon Charlie, Charles Smith, Terrell Jimmy, Jamin Crow, Jordan Leinberger, Sam Beans-Polk, Jarvis Evans, Simon Snow, Kevin Valadez, Lawrence Bayer, and Kyle Valadez of Bethel; Ajey Moses of Chevak and Ethan Cooke of Bethel wrestling for Mt. Edgecumbe, Xavier Smith and Adrian Kopanuk of Scammon Bay, Sherman Kelila of Aniak, Alvin Washington of St. Michael, Garrison Koutchak of Stebbins, and Ayden Alstrom-Beans of St. Mary’s.