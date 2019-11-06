The Napaskiak Hawks hosted their Invitational Wresting tournament this past weekend. Over 100 athletes wrestled at the event. Coming in first was the host team, the Napaskiak Hawks with 203 pts. In close second was the Bethel Regional High School Jr. High team with 202.5 pts. In third was Gladys Jung Elementary Cranes with 100 pts. In fourth were the Kwethluk Kings with 92.5 pts. In fifth was the Napakiak Huskies with 27 pts. Good job teams!

Napaskiak Invitational Wrestling Tournament Junior High/Elementary Results

JH / ELM – 65

1st Place – Cole Iverson of Gladys Jung Elementary

2nd Place – Marc Maxie of Napaskiak

3rd Place – Claire Dyment of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 70

1st Place – Golga Egoak of Napaskiak

2nd Place – Nathan McCabe of Gladys Jung Elementary

3rd Place – Makayla Black of Napakiak

JH / ELM – 75

1st Place – Jackson Iverson of Gladys Jung Elementary

2nd Place – Bradon Ayapan of Kwethluk

3rd Place – Theodore Maxie of Napaskiak

4th Place – Eva Hoffman-Treat of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 80

1st Place – Cassian Fisher of Napaskiak

2nd Place – Jackson Sipary of Napaskiak

3rd Place – Adalyn Samuelson of Napaskiak

4th Place – Ralph Amik of Napaskiak

JH / ELM – 85

1st Place – Sheldon Smith of Bethel Jr. High

2nd Place – Kyle Jacob of Napaskiak

3rd Place – Alvino Vasquez of Bethel Jr. High

4th Place – Timmy Temple of Napakiak

JH / ELM – 90

1st Place – Devin Jackson of Kwethluk

2nd Place – Amilia Bayer of Gladys Jung Elementary

3rd Place – Warren Nicholai of Bethel Jr. High

4th Place – Nickisha Jenkins of Napakiak

JH / ELM – 95

1st Place – Matthias Gilila of Napaskiak

2nd Place – Klayton Maxie of Kwethluk

3rd Place – Isaiah Okoviak of Napaskiak

4th Place – Elias Komulainen of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 100

1st Place – Ethan Wheeler of Gladys Jung Elementary

2nd Place – Ambrea Jackson of Bethel Jr. High

3rd Place – AnnieLynn Evan of Napaskiak

4th Place – Briann Engebreth of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 105

1st Place – Abraham FIsher of Kwethluk

2nd Place – Kevin Gilila of Napaskiak

3rd Place – Charlie Jenkins of Napakiak

4th Place – Dominic Evon of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 110

1st Place – Briella Herron of Bethel Jr. High

2nd Place – Jerry Evan of Bethel Jr. High

3rd Place – Hilary Larson of Napaskiak

4th Place – Jacob Carmichael of Napaskiak

JH / ELM – 120

1st Place – Paul Dyment of Bethel Jr. High

2nd Place – Antone Jacob of Napaskiak

3rd Place – Jerrit Nicholai of Bethel Jr. High

4th Place – Aaron Mute of Bethel Jr. High

JH / ELM – 130

1st Place – Tyson Maxie of Kwethluk

2nd Place – Maya Komulainen of Bethel Jr. High

JH / ELM – 135

1st Place – Isabel Lieb of Bethel Jr. High

2nd Place – Ellis Johnson of Bethel Jr. High

3rd Place – McKinley Martini of Bethel Jr. High

4th Place – Madison McMillen of Bethel Jr. High

JH / ELM – 150

1st Place – Layla Charlie of Kwethluk

2nd Place – Josiah Swope of Bethel Jr. High

3rd Place – Abrianna Chaney of Gladys Jung Elementary

JH / ELM – 170

1st Place – Zachory Jacobs of Bethel Jr. High

2nd Place – Kelsey Charlie of Kwethluk

