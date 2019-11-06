The Napaskiak Hawks hosted their Invitational Wresting tournament this past weekend. Over 100 athletes wrestled at the event. Coming in first was the host team, the Napaskiak Hawks with 203 pts. In close second was the Bethel Regional High School Jr. High team with 202.5 pts. In third was Gladys Jung Elementary Cranes with 100 pts. In fourth were the Kwethluk Kings with 92.5 pts. In fifth was the Napakiak Huskies with 27 pts. Good job teams!
Napaskiak Invitational Wrestling Tournament Junior High/Elementary Results
JH / ELM – 65
1st Place – Cole Iverson of Gladys Jung Elementary
2nd Place – Marc Maxie of Napaskiak
3rd Place – Claire Dyment of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 70
1st Place – Golga Egoak of Napaskiak
2nd Place – Nathan McCabe of Gladys Jung Elementary
3rd Place – Makayla Black of Napakiak
JH / ELM – 75
1st Place – Jackson Iverson of Gladys Jung Elementary
2nd Place – Bradon Ayapan of Kwethluk
3rd Place – Theodore Maxie of Napaskiak
4th Place – Eva Hoffman-Treat of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 80
1st Place – Cassian Fisher of Napaskiak
2nd Place – Jackson Sipary of Napaskiak
3rd Place – Adalyn Samuelson of Napaskiak
4th Place – Ralph Amik of Napaskiak
JH / ELM – 85
1st Place – Sheldon Smith of Bethel Jr. High
2nd Place – Kyle Jacob of Napaskiak
3rd Place – Alvino Vasquez of Bethel Jr. High
4th Place – Timmy Temple of Napakiak
JH / ELM – 90
1st Place – Devin Jackson of Kwethluk
2nd Place – Amilia Bayer of Gladys Jung Elementary
3rd Place – Warren Nicholai of Bethel Jr. High
4th Place – Nickisha Jenkins of Napakiak
JH / ELM – 95
1st Place – Matthias Gilila of Napaskiak
2nd Place – Klayton Maxie of Kwethluk
3rd Place – Isaiah Okoviak of Napaskiak
4th Place – Elias Komulainen of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 100
1st Place – Ethan Wheeler of Gladys Jung Elementary
2nd Place – Ambrea Jackson of Bethel Jr. High
3rd Place – AnnieLynn Evan of Napaskiak
4th Place – Briann Engebreth of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 105
1st Place – Abraham FIsher of Kwethluk
2nd Place – Kevin Gilila of Napaskiak
3rd Place – Charlie Jenkins of Napakiak
4th Place – Dominic Evon of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 110
1st Place – Briella Herron of Bethel Jr. High
2nd Place – Jerry Evan of Bethel Jr. High
3rd Place – Hilary Larson of Napaskiak
4th Place – Jacob Carmichael of Napaskiak
JH / ELM – 120
1st Place – Paul Dyment of Bethel Jr. High
2nd Place – Antone Jacob of Napaskiak
3rd Place – Jerrit Nicholai of Bethel Jr. High
4th Place – Aaron Mute of Bethel Jr. High
JH / ELM – 130
1st Place – Tyson Maxie of Kwethluk
2nd Place – Maya Komulainen of Bethel Jr. High
JH / ELM – 135
1st Place – Isabel Lieb of Bethel Jr. High
2nd Place – Ellis Johnson of Bethel Jr. High
3rd Place – McKinley Martini of Bethel Jr. High
4th Place – Madison McMillen of Bethel Jr. High
JH / ELM – 150
1st Place – Layla Charlie of Kwethluk
2nd Place – Josiah Swope of Bethel Jr. High
3rd Place – Abrianna Chaney of Gladys Jung Elementary
JH / ELM – 170
1st Place – Zachory Jacobs of Bethel Jr. High
2nd Place – Kelsey Charlie of Kwethluk
