Hawks soar past BRHS for Napaskiak Invite crown

by Tommy Wells

Stephen Maxie, Aaron Williams, David Fisher and Greg Larson wrestled their way to clutch victories on Saturday and helped the Napaskiak Hawks edge out Bethel Regional High School for the top spot in the team standings at the 2019 Napaskiak Invitational.

Napaskiak finished the meet with 37 points, BRHS finished with 32. Kwethluk finished third with 18 points

Maxie garnered a gold medal in the 119-pound division. The Napaskiak standout outwrestled Kwethluk’s Paul Guy for the top spot. Williams took the 135-pound classification by outdueling Bethel’s Mason Fitka. Fisher finished atop the 140-pound standings by edging out Peter Bill of BRHS, while Larson powered his way to the top of the 145-pound class with a win over Kwethluk’s Jason Pavilla.

Bethel’s Luke Snow was third in the 145-pound standings.

Bethel’s Eddie Jimmy and Charles Smith picked up first-place medals in their weight classifications. Jimmy edged Napakiak’s Kathryn Black for top honors in the 112-pound standings, while Smith took the 130-pound title with a win over Kwethluk standout Raymond Alexie.

Napaskiak’s John Andrew was third in the 130-pound ranks. Bethel’s Jaymes Martins was fourth.