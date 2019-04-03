Missing man found

Volunteer searchers from Quinhagak recovered the body of Timothy Beebe from the Kanektok River in shallow water after the tide had gone out on 3/28/2019 at approximately 1105. On 3/27/2019 searchers dragging a net by boat found Beebe’s submerged snowmachine in the Kanektok River just outside of Quinhagak. Beebe’s body was located approximately half mile from where the snowmaching was located. The State Medical Examiner has been notified and has requested Beebe’s body be sent to Anchorage. Next of Kin has been notified.

On 3/24/2019 at approximately 1210 P.M., Alaska State Troopers were notified of an overdue snow machiner identified as Timothy Beebe (48 years of age) of Quinhagak. Beebe was reported to have left Eek at approximately 7 P.M. traveling to the village of Quinhagak, on a blue Polaris snow machine. An extensive Blackhawk air search by the Bethel National Guard and AST along with ground searchers were not able to locate Beebe. Condolences to the Beebe family.

