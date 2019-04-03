State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 23 – 29

Judgments
Douglas Chase, 33 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Dallas Sergie, 27 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Richard Kinegak, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Amy Alstrom, 19 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Walter Bigjohn, 44 4th Degree Assault 10 Days
Joseph Ayagarak Jr., 68 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
David Chief, 28 4th Degree Assault 270 Days
Stuart Olrun, 49 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Sophie Ann Kozevnikoff, 50 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 90 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Carlie White, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Adolph Rivers, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation
