State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 23 – 29

April 3, 2019 Cop Shop 0


Judgments

Douglas Chase, 33 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Dallas Sergie, 27 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Richard Kinegak, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Amy Alstrom, 19 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Walter Bigjohn, 44 4th Degree Assault 10 Days

Joseph Ayagarak Jr., 68 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

David Chief, 28 4th Degree Assault 270 Days

Stuart Olrun, 49 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Sophie Ann Kozevnikoff, 50 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 90 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Carlie White, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days

Adolph Rivers, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation

