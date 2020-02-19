Lady Warriors take 3rd at Grace Christian tournament

by Tommy Wells

The Bethel Regional High School Lady Warriors rode outstanding performances from Ava Lieb and Audri Goodwine to a third-place finish at the 2020 Grace Christian Hardwood Classic. The BRHS girls went 2-1 in the three-day event that was held Feb. 13-15 in Anchorage.

Bethel tipped off play in the tournament with a big win over a Yukon-Delta rival Akiachak. The Lady Warriors claimed a first-round victory over Akiachak by netting a 54-46 decision over the Lady Huskies.

The win over Akiachak pushed Bethel into the semifinals to face off with fifth-ranked Monroe Catholic. BRHS suffered a 51-38 setback in the semifinals.

The Lady Warriors bounced back in the third-place contest by taking down the Homer Lady Mariners, 48-42.

Goodwine and Lieb were selected to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Warriors, who are open this weekend, will return to action on Feb. 28-29 when they face off against rival Barrow in a Western Conference showdown.