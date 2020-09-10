KYUK Local Gospel Hour

by Peter Twitchell

I was lying on the bed with my eyes closed when the Dr. told my wife, “Peter has a 50/50 chance.” I prayed, “Dear Lord, you made me in your image. I put my life into your hands.”

The next day I awoke and my fever was gone. The Septra had killed the bacteria in my bloodstream after my appendix burst. I thanked the Creator for sparing my life and told Him, “From here on I want to be your witness. I ask that you make me a blessing to someone every day of my life.”

Later that day I had a bright idea because Mom sang in the Moravian Church Choir and I’d been with Mom since I was a baby when she was at choir practice until I was 12 years old.

I grew to love music and since I was working at KYUK Radio Station I thought I’ll record anyone who wishes to sing on the radio station and put them on my “Local Gospel” hour program every Sunday morning at 9am. It because the people’s favorite program.

I began traveling to the 10 or so villages and recorded anyone who wanted to sing. At first I recorded the Ina Jenkins Trio, the Jacob Nelson Family, the Gunlik/Anaver Quartet, the Peter Daniel Group, Henry Shavings Family, John Alexie Trio, Gertrude Evon, and Joe Paul.

We were all bless at the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta! Thank you Lord Almighty!