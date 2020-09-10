Bethel Schools move to high risk

by LKSD Staff

On September 5, LKSD Administrators met with YKHC officials to discuss the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bethel. During this meeting, LKSD was informed that there is a strong likelihood that sporadic community spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Bethel. A joint statement by YKHC, ONC and the City of Bethel on this issue can be found online here: https://www.ykhc.org/possible-sporadic-community-spread-of-covid19-in-bethel/.

As a result of this information and with the support of YKHC, LKSD Administration has made the difficult decision to move all Bethel schools to high risk. This means that remote learning will continue for all Bethel students until further notice.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect our students, staff, and community and reflects YKHC’s expressed concern of sporadic community spread of COVID-19 in Bethel. LKSD and YKHC officials will continue to meet regularly in the coming weeks to assess the situation as it progresses and LKSD will keep our learning community apprised of any changes.

We know this continues to be a difficult time for students, families, and teachers. Although we will remain physically distant for the time being, we are all working together as a community to keep one another healthy and safe during this challenging time.

Bethel families can expect communication from their child’s school regarding this continuation of remote learning.