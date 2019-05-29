Kuskokwim River Mainstem and Salmon Tributaries in Federal Public Waters Closed to Chinook Salmon harvest with Gillnets by Federally Qualified Users

The Federal Subsistence Board (Board) closed the Federal public waters of the Kuskokwim River to the harvest of Chinook Salmon by non-Federally qualified subsistence users, and limited the pool of Federally qualified subsistence users eligible to harvest Chinook Salmon, via Temporary Special Action FSA19-03 issued during the Board meeting on April 15 – 18, 2019.

In consultation with the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game, the Federal In-season Manager has closed Federal public waters of the Kuskokwim River main-stem within Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) boundaries to the harvest of Chinook Salmon with gillnets by Federally qualified subsistence users effective at 12:01 am, June 1, 2019.

Other means and methods (rod and reel, dipnets, beach seines, and fish wheels) remain open in the mainstem to the harvest of Chinook Salmon by Federally qualified subsistence users.

Salmon-bearing tributaries within the Refuge boundaries are closed to the harvest of Chinook Salmon with all means and methods by Federally qualified subsistence users beginning 12:01 a.m., June 1, 2019. Salmon-bearing tributaries are the Eek, Kwethluk, Kasigluk, Kisaralik, Tuluksak, and Aniak within the boundaries of the Refuge. This closure is based on the need to conserve a lower than average Chinook salmon run.

The Federal In-season Manager will announce any mainstem gillnet opportunities for Chinook Salmon by Federally qualified users in future news releases. This closure has been implemented by Federal Emergency Special Action (3-KS-03-19) under the delegated authority of the Federal Subsistence Board.

Access up-to-date information on fishing opportunities by calling 907-543-1008 or visit the Refuge Facebook page or www.fws.gov/refuge/yukon_delta/. Questions? Call the Refuge at (907) 543-3151 or at (800) 621-5804. Additional information on the Federal Subsistence Management Program may be found on the web at www.doi.gov/subsistence or by visiting www.facebook.com/subsistencealaska.

Missing out on the latest Federal subsistence issues? If you’d like to receive emails and notifications on the Federal Subsistence Management Program you may subscribe for regular updates by emailing [email protected]