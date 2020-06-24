Kuskokwim King Kites

June 24, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0
Photo by Jeannette Smith

Angela Marie of Quinhagak, age 16, helps with cutting King Salmon into kites at her Grandma’s fish cutting area. Her parents are Jeannette Smith and Warren Jones.

