The Alaska State Troopers received a REDDI Report of a vehicle driving erratically and ultimately crashing into the ditch in the area of Chena Pump on November 6, 2019 at approximately 12:21pm. The driver was reported to have fled the scene on foot. A routine check of APSIN indicated that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Fairbanks Police Department several hours earlier. The driver’s description matched that of the vehicle theft suspect, Marthaann Arabie, 32 years old of Fairbanks. Unrelated to the earlier vehicle theft, Arabie had three outstanding warrants for her arrest. With the assistance of a citizen witness, a K9 track was initiated using Seward based AST K9 Scout. K9 Scout tracked to a nearby residence in which the occupants confirmed that Arabie was inside. Arabie refused to exit the residence and actively struggled with AST to evade arrest. K9 Scout apprehended Arabie without further incident. Arabie was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where she was remanded on her active warrants. Fairbanks Police Department was notified of the arrest and additional charges against Arabie are pending.
K9 assists in apprehending thief
